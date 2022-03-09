Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

GH stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

