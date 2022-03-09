Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Declares GBX 40 Dividend

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,725.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,932.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRG. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

