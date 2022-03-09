Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Barclays

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,293 ($30.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,725.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,932.58. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

