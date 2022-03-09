Greenlane Renewables (GRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.07. The company had a trading volume of 137,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,261. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of C$0.95 and a one year high of C$2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$160.65 million and a PE ratio of -44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

GRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$3.00 and set a “strong” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

