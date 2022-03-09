Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Down 7%

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40. 175,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 216,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$175.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

