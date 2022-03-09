Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.39. 641,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,006. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $179.46 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.13.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
