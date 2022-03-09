Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

NYSE APD traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

