Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 172,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

