Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.59. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.52 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

