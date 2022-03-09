Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $7.99 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.35. The stock had a trading volume of 114,363,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,849,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $306.92 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

