Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $2,294,054. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

