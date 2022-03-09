Grandview Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.30. 19,188,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $378.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.