Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $60,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $205,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.