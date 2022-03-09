Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,939 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 149.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 212.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 33.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

