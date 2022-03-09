Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,850 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

