Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

ASPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

