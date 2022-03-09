Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $197,579.76 and approximately $45,563.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

