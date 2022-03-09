Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.70

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 22531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

