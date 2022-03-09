Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GOL stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GOL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
