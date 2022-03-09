GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 65.6% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 381,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,100,000 after acquiring an additional 240,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.