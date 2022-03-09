Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) versus Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Critical Survey

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Maritime and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globus Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.49%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Performance Shipping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.99 -$17.37 million N/A N/A Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.52 -$9.71 million ($1.94) -1.93

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping -26.60% -10.67% -6.46%

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Performance Shipping on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

