Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.