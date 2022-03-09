Global Ship Lease, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

