Global Payments Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by 181.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Global Payments stock opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

