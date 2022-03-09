Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.78.

GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Global-e Online stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.64.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

