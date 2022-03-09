Gleason Group Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 279,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

INTC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. 1,456,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

