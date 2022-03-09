Gleason Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $9.80 on Wednesday, reaching $266.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

