Gleason Group Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. 28,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,103. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

