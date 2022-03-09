Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.