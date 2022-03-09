Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $144,695 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.58 million, a PE ratio of -176.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

