Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $82.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $247.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,347,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,892. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447,361 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after buying an additional 19,949,965 shares during the period.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

