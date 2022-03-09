Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HWBK opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.50. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

