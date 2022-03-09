Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

