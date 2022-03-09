Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,363 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immersion by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock worth $81,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.