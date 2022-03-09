Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $54,766,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 708,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,335 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,404,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $19,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42.
In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last quarter.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
