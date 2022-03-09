Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,187 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

