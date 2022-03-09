Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 116,515 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,515 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XpresSpa Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.