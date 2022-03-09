General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.48. 45,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

