General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

NYSE GD opened at $235.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $168.38 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

