Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genasys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

