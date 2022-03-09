Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,704,000 after acquiring an additional 809,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

HR opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

