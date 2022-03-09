Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,644 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 215,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

