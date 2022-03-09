Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 289.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Match Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after buying an additional 458,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

