Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

