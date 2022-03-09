Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 209,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

