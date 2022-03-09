Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after buying an additional 63,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after buying an additional 660,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. 24,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

