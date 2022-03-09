Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.65. 34,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $318.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

