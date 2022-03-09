Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of AVDE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,257. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

