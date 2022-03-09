Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 33,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,794,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 92,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,726. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.