Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.01. The stock had a trading volume of 453,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.18. The stock has a market cap of $536.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

